Fans Think that Piglet on 'The Masked Singer' Is This Former Boy Band Member (EXCLUSIVE)By Shannon Raphael
Mar. 17 2021, Published 1:41 p.m. ET
The fifth season of The Masked Singer is in full swing, and viewers are already buzzing about who is beneath each of the costumes. Though the guessing has never been easy, there are several twists that are meant to make things much harder.
There will be "Wild Card" rounds throughout the competition, as new contestants attempt to steal a spot from one of the other singers.
The costumes themselves also promise to deliver the unexpected. The Russian Dolls multiplied during the first episode, and many expect that they will do so again in the future.
In addition, a puppet was unmasked in the premiere, leading viewers to wonder what other tricks the singers have up their costume sleeves. Unlike the Russian Dolls or the Snail, there's one singer who fans think they've already figured out: Piglet.
Who is The Piglet on 'The Masked Singer? The clues so far...
Prior to Piglet's debut performance on the first Group B episode, guest host Niecy Nash shared a brief clue about him.
"If you're a bacon eater, you'll be a fan," she said. "He's a real camera hog."
Unfortunately, this hint didn't provide insight into whether Piglet is an actor, a singer, or an athlete.
But, a teaser trailer for Group B was all that some fans needed in order to venture a guess about the Piglet's identity.
Fans began making guesses after briefly hearing Piglet's singing voice.
Though there haven't been many clues shared about Piglet yet, a Season 5 promo did allow viewers to briefly listen to his singing voice. From that few-second snippet, a lot of fans have determined that 98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey is behind the mask.
The similarity between the voices is undeniable, though this could change once viewers get to see, hear, and learn more about Piglet.
Aside from the voice, there are a few compelling reasons why people are convinced that Nick is Piglet. Three past seasons of the show have featured a notable former boy band star or teen idol (Season 1 had Joey Fatone, while Season 3 had Jesse McCartney, and Season 4 included Nick Carter).
If this pattern continues, Nick Lachey would fit right in with this category.
Similarly, Nick has a connection to another Fox guessing game.
The musician-turned-host appeared on a Season 1 episode of I Can See Your Voice, alongside, you guessed it, The Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong.
As for that bacon clue, Nick might be more connected to the greasy delicacy than people thought.
In 2013, he notably promoted Wendy's Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger by singing love songs to the menu item. The partnership went viral, and fans got in on the fun by using #PretzelLoveSongs.
Ahead of Season 5, The Masked Singer revealed that there were "nine multi-platinum singles" and 26 Grammy nominations in the group of contestants. Nick's 2006 solo album "What's Left of Me" was certified Gold, as was the single of the same name.
When he was in 98 Degrees, the group had four singles that were certified Gold, and one that was certified Platinum.
The band was also nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for the 2000 song "Thank God I Found You."
Nick Lachey's wife, Vanessa Lachey commented on 'The Masked Singer' speculation (EXCLUSIVE).
The audience won't find out who Piglet really is until the contestant is unmasked (which might take a while considering the vocal chops we heard in that teaser).
Nick's wife and Love Is Blind co-host Vanessa Lachey addressed the Piglet rumors with Distractify while promoting the Total Wireless Awards. While the former TRL star couldn't give anything away, she shared that people think Nick is underneath one of the masks each season.
"Every year, someone guesses Nick. Maybe he should just do it [the show] so people will stop guessing him," Vanessa joked.
She shared that Nick is often "impressed" when he's linked to the "incredible voices" on the show.
Even Nick and Vanessa's three children don't know if their dad is on the show each year. But, Vanessa said, they're experts at guessing.
"I always ask the kids if they think it sounds like Daddy," Vanessa said, adding that eldest son Camden is always spot-on. "They always can tell. You should ask them because they're the true judges."
The Masked Singer airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.