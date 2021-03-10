Snail's Identity on 'The Masked Singer' Remains a Mystery ... For Now

Some of The Masked Singer's more eagle-eyed fans have been trying to deduce who the show's latest mysterious figure is, except this incarnation is a bit slimier than most.

One of the masks on the fifth season of the hit singing show is taking on the shape of a snail. Known simply as Snail, the vibrant red crystallized creature dons a top hat and is a central focus of the show.

So, who exactly is Snail on The Masked Singer? Here's what we know about the mysterious character and what their forthcoming role on the program will be.

This could be an important hint as to the identity of the mystery singer, along with the snail's bow tie. It's also important to keep in mind that this season's contestants have a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six gold medals, and two world records.

As for clues, Snail's costume has a few important details to take into account. Along with its velvet top hat, which we mentioned above, the Snail also has a small diamond embedded in one of its teeth.

For Snail's teaser debut on the show, it drew some pretty endearing reactions. Judge Jenny McCarthy even notably remarked, "Oh my god you're so cute I just want to hug you and kiss you," upon seeing the slimy snail's mug.

Guesses for Snail on 'Masked Singer' include Ryan Reynolds?!

According to judge Ken Jeong, per People, "On Season 5, you want to keep everybody on their toes," and fans are definitely keeping that in mind when it comes to their early predictions.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: FOX

"Ryan Reynolds or Chris O'Dowd," one fan wrote on the show's Instagram page before another guessed that it could be a celebrity who uses a wheelchair due to the mobility of the costume. "The contestant's head is inside the top hat. Every singer has a microphone headset," a Masked Singer enthusiast explained. "And I think they move around via a wheelchair on the inside of the costume, but that's just a guess."

Article continues below advertisement

If we are keeping the diamond-encrusted smile in mind, options also include Hailey Bieber, who is known to rock diamond gems on her teeth, Katy Perry, or Odell Beckham Jr. However, when it comes to singers in wheelchairs, the first name that comes to mind is Kevin McHale, who is best known for his role as Artie on Glee.