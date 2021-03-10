Nick Cannon Will Be Absent From a Few Episodes of 'The Masked Singer' — Here's Why

Season 5 of The Masked Singer promises unparalleled entertainment, thanks to its revised format and a whole host of expertly disguised celebrities. Unlike in previous years, Season 5 will feature wildcard rounds, enabling newcomers to enter the competition and unseat the members of Group A and Group B at any given moment. Unfortunately for loyal Nick Cannon fans, however, there will be an additional, much less welcome, change — as the comedian will not appear on the first few episodes. Why?

Nick Cannon will be absent from the first few episodes of Season 5 of 'The Masked Singer.'

Nick tested positive for COVID-19 in February 2021, around the same time as the production of Season 5 of The Masked Singer was set to begin. Nick was told to self-isolate — and he had no choice but to miss out on the shooting of the first few episodes. According to outlets like Variety, Nick will return to work as soon as his health allows.

Niecy Nash will take over Nick's duties in the meantime, ensuring that each contestant is introduced properly while also keeping an eye out on the panelists, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke. It's understood that Nick is the only cast member who caught COVID-19 — and that the stars the viewers have grown to love over the past few years of the show will promptly return in Season 5.

It appears that Nick has yet to share a health update on Twitter. His Instagram is set to private, making it somewhat more complicated for nosy fans to dig up further details about how the COVID-19 diagnosis has impacted his life and how far along he currently is in the recovery process.

In the lead-up to the Season 5 premiere, Nick shared several short clips about The Masked Singer on Twitter. Arguably, these could be interpreted as further proof that he has every intention of returning to the show once the period of ill health subsides.

