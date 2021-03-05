Jeff Dunham Is Not Only Tightlipped Behind His Characters but Also About His Politics

Jeff’s characters can be construed as so offensive that a Columbus Alive reporter even ranked them from least to most racist. Even still, Jeff denies that his characters are racist and homophobic. He shared, “I’m honestly confused when I see ‘racist and homophobic’ and I really think it is people reacting to maybe a few jokes I said in the past."

However, it can be argued that Jeff’s characters are inherently offensive. A middle-aged white man impersonating a Mexican immigrant named Jose Jalapeño on a Stick and a deceased suicide bomber named Achmed the Dead Terrorist, whose jokes are simply mocking their accents and stereotypes, can be seen as a form of racism.

Jeff also isn’t apologetic about who he offends. He shared, “I don’t mind pushing the boundaries and making a few people angry. I have always said … if a comedian is offending a small percentage of the audience he is probably right on that line of where he should be. Because whatever those people are offended at is what everybody else is laughing the hardest at.”

However, comedians are often encouraged to punch up and mock people more powerful than they are, but Jeff definitely punches down as well.