'Last Man Standing' Is Set to Wrap up Its Story at the End of Season 9

Endings are always hard, and it seems that was especially true for Tim Allen as the last days of shooting on Last Man Standing approached. In an interview with Fox News , Tim said that filming the final season was "horrible." He thought ending the show was a good idea, but as it approached, he realized that he was dreading stepping away from the series.

In one episode from the final season, Tim's character Tim Taylor from Home Improvement meets Mike, his character on Last Man Standing. For Tim, the experience of playing both characters was bizarre.

"It was really confusing for me to play Tim Taylor, who... I think of Mike Baxter is an evolution of that character. He’s smarter, went to college,” Tim said. “We don’t know whether Tim Taylor was really stupid or really smart. I mean, I played the guy I wasn’t sure.”