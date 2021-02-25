'Last Man Standing' Is Set to Wrap up Its Story at the End of Season 9

'Last Man Standing' Is Set to Wrap up Its Story at the End of Season 9By Joseph Allen
Feb. 25 2021, Published 1:14 p.m. ET
Although the story around Last Man Standing has often been much more dramatic than anything happening on the show, the series is finally heading toward its conclusion. The show, which is currently in its ninth season, will wrap up sometime in 2021. Many fans want more specifics, though, and are wondering when the last episode of Last Man Standing will air.
When is the last episode of 'Last Man Standing'?
No official air date has been announced for the final episode of Last Man Standing, but the season is scheduled to run for a total of 21 episodes. Episode 9 is airing on Feb. 25, so the earliest the show could possibly wrap up is May 20. That assumes, of course, that there are no weeks when the show decides to air two episodes in the same week. It also assumes that the show doesn't take any breaks in its release schedule.
Generally, though, the end of May seems like the right time for Last Man Standing to end. It's a conventional broadcast sitcom, and as such, it will conclude its season around the time that most broadcast seasons end. Last Man Standing is slightly different, though, because it didn't premiere new episodes in the fall. Instead, it started in January and seems prepared to run pretty much straight through to the end.
COVID-19 delayed shooting on season 9.
Like so many shows, the pandemic had an impact on the show's planned shooting and release schedule. The show's eighth season was cut short as a result, and the ninth ultimately made the decision to jump forward in time to a world after the pandemic has already run its course. The decision freed the show up from having to worry about how COVID would affect the plot and also kept things lighter than they would've been in a pandemic world.
Tim Allen said filming the final season was "horrible."
Endings are always hard, and it seems that was especially true for Tim Allen as the last days of shooting on Last Man Standing approached. In an interview with Fox News, Tim said that filming the final season was "horrible." He thought ending the show was a good idea, but as it approached, he realized that he was dreading stepping away from the series.
In one episode from the final season, Tim's character Tim Taylor from Home Improvement meets Mike, his character on Last Man Standing. For Tim, the experience of playing both characters was bizarre.
"It was really confusing for me to play Tim Taylor, who... I think of Mike Baxter is an evolution of that character. He’s smarter, went to college,” Tim said. “We don’t know whether Tim Taylor was really stupid or really smart. I mean, I played the guy I wasn’t sure.”
Tim and the rest of the cast of Last Man Standing clearly gave the last season of the show their all. Although the exact end date hasn't been announced, the airing of the final episode will certainly bring plenty of emotions for the show's most devoted fans with it.