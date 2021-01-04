After a Three-Year Time Jump, 'Last Man Standing' Fans Are Trying to Keep Up

Although the show has decided to avoid telling stories that are explicitly set during the pandemic, the aftermath of the pandemic is very much part of the stories the show is hoping to tell this year. “People are depressed enough without having to look for us to be depressed,” Kevin told TV Line . “[The time jump] allowed us to tell stories from a positive point of view while addressing the impact [the pandemic has had] on our characters. They all change in a way.”

Kyle's storyline seems to be just one example of the way that COVID-19 is going to change the kinds of stories that Last Man Standing decides to tell in its final season. The time jump allowed the show to be more optimistic than it could if it was set in 2021, even as it makes tweaks to each of its characters to allow viewers to understand how the pandemic has changed them.