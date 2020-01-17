Kaitlyn Dever From 'Last Man Standing' Is Now One of Hollywood's Most In-Demand Actresses

When the Tim Allen sitcom Last Man Standing was saved from cancellation by Fox after airing on ABC for six seasons, the major network switch brought about some unexpected casting changes.

One actress who kept her role is Kaitlyn Dever, who plays Mike and Vanessa Baxter’s youngest daughter Eve on the comedy. But the 23-year-old has been MIA for the majority of Seasons 7 and 8, leading viewers to wonder if she’ll be stepping away from the series permanently.