Is Amanda Fuller's Baby Bump on 'Last Man Standing' Real?

"We are shocked, terrified, and elated — and just pray we can be our best selves in bringing our little angel into this world," the mom-to-be added. A few months later, Amanda confirmed that she was having a baby boy.

"We still can’t even believe we’re actually having a baby," she confessed at the time. "I don’t know if we’ll ever feel 'ready,' but I do know that whenever and however he gets in our arms, we’re gonna do everything in our power to love and protect him with our whole hearts."