'The Masked Singer' Season 3 Reveal List — Who Has Been Unmasked?By Leila Kozma
The Masked Singer is back again for Season 3, with 18 tantalizing contestants hiding behind those supremely-designed, beautifully-embellished costumes.
Without further ado, let's take a look at whose identity has already been revealed — and which of the contestants still have a good few surprises in store for us.
Robot (Lil Wayne)
The first to be eliminated from the show, it was rapper Lil Wayne who was hiding under the strong, practically unbreakable, and cleverly-calculated disguise all along.
"I relate to robots because I always felt the need to put on a strong outer shell," he said in the delightfully 80s-inspired, nostalgia-tainted clue package.
Llama (Drew Carey)
The second to leave the competition, the Llama was revealed to be Drew Carey.
In the clue package, he played the accordion at a school rehearsal, emphasized that he had four legs on several occasions, and confidently referred to himself as the G.O.A.T, or greatest of all time.
Miss Monster (Chaka Khan)
Miss Monster was the third contestant to leave the competition — and it was none other than Chaka Khan.
The clue package took us to a neon-lit high school toilet decked out with adorable accessories, to be exact.
"When you become famous, people expect you to act a certain way," she said, while gracefully holding a hair spray. There's no coughing, odd incidents involving one's lashes getting glued together, or any other incident involved. She's clearly a diva.
In addition, the video also captured a locker covered with pictures of her and her boo, Mr. Monster. "Darling, will you still love me without knowing my name?" she utters suggestively toward the end.
Astronaut
Almost any celebrity could be hiding behind the elaborate costume — including Carson Daly, Elon Musk, and Lance Bass. To make the fans' job even worse, Fox has refused to release the clue package so far. Will the Astronaut opt for topical songs, like "Space Oddity" or "The Dark Side of the Moon?" Here's to hoping.
Banana
"Who am I? You'll go bananas when you find out. Slip into my DMs, you'll love me a bunch," goes an Instagram post introducing viewers to the Banana. But other than a handful of videos, clues have been hard to come by. Gwen Stefani, David Dobrik, Jason Bateman, and Drew Lynch are just a few of celebrities suspects, a previous Distractify article reveals.
Bear
It's still the early days of the competition, and the-camera shy Bear has yet to enter the spotlight. Her old-fashioned, Doris Day-esque attire already has some viewers guessing.
Elephant
The Elephant is best buds with the T-Rex. He prefers an aura of mystery over unapologetic exhibitionism. That's all there is to know about him at present.
Frog
"Who am I?" wonders the Frog in a promotional video, before adding, "believe everything you've been toad," and "I'm ribbing to watch!" Does that help? According to some viewers, the answer is a fat yes. As fans claim, the Frog could easily be Johnny Depp or Seth MacFarlane.
Kangaroo
"Recently, it seems like I've been watching my life from the sidelines, and to be honest, it's scary putting myself in the spotlight again," murmurs the Kangaroo in the clue package, as Robyn's "Dancing on My Own" starts blaring in the video.
Up next, the confession-style clip shows the boxing-robe clad marsupial striking a brave pose with a basketball at her feet. There's a handful of neon-colored cosmetics scattered around to their right-hand side.
"I'm owning this underdog story, and I'm not pulling any punches," she goes on to say.
Jordyn Woods, Tatyana Ali, and Jordin Sparks are just some of the names that have been thrown around so far, Woman's Day reveals. Who is she? It's only time that will tell.
Kitty
Although a clue package is still underway, some fans are already convinced that they know who's hiding beneath the rosy-pink, flapper-inspired attire. Could Judi Dench, the star of last summer's most-talked about musical-slash-movie sensation, Cats, be the one underneath the disguise? According to Twitter, she is one of the strongest contenders, alongside Showgirls actress Elizabeth Berkley.
Mouse
Could the Chihuahua-owner be anybody else but Paris Hilton? According to Digital Spy, no other celebrity stands a chance.
Night Angel
Although Fox has yet to release the clue package, there's one thing for sure: the Night Angel has one of the most fashion-forward outfits of the season. Just look at those delightfully furry, magenta-colored wings.
Rhino
One of the more camera-shy contestants, the Rhino had little chance to let their true talents shine. For the time being, every Jumanji actor remains suspect.
Swan
So far, our only clue is the outfit. Whoever is masquerading as the beautiful bird, they either have an appreciation for swans or have had experiences performing in similar costumes. Natalie Portman, anybody?
Taco
Fiery, ferocious, and positively brilliant, the Taco has already built a solid fan base with their strong costume choice.
According to Digital Spy, budding restaurateurs and free time food fiends are equally suspect when it comes to investigating the brilliant contestant's identity. LeBron James, a famous taco-aficionado, and Danny Trejo, the proud owner of Trejo's Tacos, are just two of the stars tipped as the likeliest to hide behind the disguise.
T-Rex
The T-Rex is best buds with the Elephant — or at least, they posed for some Instagram snaps together in the past. As to the rest? Unfortunately, the identity of this contestant is shrouded in a thick cloud of secrecy at present.
Turtle
In the clue package, the leather jacket-clad punk stages an impromptu band practice — with two fellow rock music-fiends who happen to look like Men in Black impersonators — before going on a rebellious, anarchist-minded spree around high school. From door-kicking to making a bright orange inflatable guitar look cool, there's nothing this creature couldn't do.
White Tiger
The White Tiger has to be Gronk. End of discussion.
Catch new episodes of The Masked Singer every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.
More from Distractify:
The Llama Is This Comedian on 'The Masked Singer'
Who Is the Banana on 'The Masked Singer'? Here Are Some Fan Theories
Want to See 'The Masked Singer' in Person? Here's How to Get Tickets
More From Distractify
Entertainment
When Does ‘Family Karma’, Bravo’s New, All Indian-American Reality Show, Drop?
Entertainment
Meet She-Hulk: Bruce Banner’s Cousin Is Getting Her Own Disney Plus Series
Entertainment
Five Years After His Murder Confession on 'The Jinx,' Robert Durst Is Going to Trial
Entertainment
'Big Time Adolescence' Sydney Sweeney Is Not Just an Actor — She's Also a Trained MMA Fighter!