Want to See 'The Masked Singer' in Person? Here's How to Get Tickets

By

The Masked Singer has landed itself as one of the most popular new reality shows on television. The singing competition, in which famous faces are hidden behind the mask of different complex costumes, is in its third season, and with every new cast, the fan base continues to grow. 

But since the show only airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX, we've dug into ways to get tickets to see the show in person alongside host Nick Cannon and judges Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger.

How do you get tickets to 'The Masked Singer'?

Instead of popular websites like StubHub and Ticketmaster, the best way to get tickets to see The Masked Singer is to head to on-camera-audiences.com. While on the web page, you will see a list of show dates with times. In the same area, you will have the option to submit your info for the date of your choice. The info required on the form is your first and last name, your email address, phone number, date of birth, state, and gender.

After you submit, you just cross your fingers and hope the network contacts you.