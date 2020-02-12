Want to See 'The Masked Singer' in Person? Here's How to Get Tickets

The Masked Singer has landed itself as one of the most popular new reality shows on television. The singing competition, in which famous faces are hidden behind the mask of different complex costumes, is in its third season, and with every new cast, the fan base continues to grow.

But since the show only airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX, we've dug into ways to get tickets to see the show in person alongside host Nick Cannon and judges Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger.