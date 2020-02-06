The Llama Is This Comedian on 'The Masked Singer'

After months of anticipation following a breakout second season, Fox's The Masked Singer premiered Season 3 following Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2. A new cast of characters was introduced, and viewers are more stumped than ever before — since the show promised that this season included the biggest celebrities yet.

When rapper Lil Wayne was revealed to be the Robot after getting eliminated during the first episode, the show's vow of uber-famous performers was already being delivered.