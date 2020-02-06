The Llama Is This Comedian on 'The Masked Singer'By Shannon Raphael
After months of anticipation following a breakout second season, Fox's The Masked Singer premiered Season 3 following Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2. A new cast of characters was introduced, and viewers are more stumped than ever before — since the show promised that this season included the biggest celebrities yet.
When rapper Lil Wayne was revealed to be the Robot after getting eliminated during the first episode, the show's vow of uber-famous performers was already being delivered.
From Miss Monster to Turtle to Banana, the costumes on Season 3 of The Masked Singer are also even more over-the-top than ever before.
Who is the Llama on The Masked Singer? The show revealed who was behind the mask on the Feb. 5 episode, and the internet guessed correctly.
Who is the Llama on 'The Masked Singer'? Breaking down the clues.
The introduction clues for the Llama gave a lot of hints as to who this masked singer could be, and we wouldn't blame you if you missed a few. In Llama's premiere episode clues (which are the vaguest set viewers will get all season), he is shown hosting a radio show called "The Wool."
"I'm here for one reason only, to have a laugh. And what's funnier than a llama?" the character says during the video.
While panning to a shot of a record spinning, a green Buddha statue is also on display.
"You may call me a Joker," the Llama says as both a joker and ace of spades from a deck of cards is shown. "But I'd like to get serious for a moment."
As the Llama continued speaking, the character parodied the pottery scene from the 1990 movie Ghost.
"The song I'm singing tonight is my favorite track for celebrating love with that special someone. There's nothing quite like being swept up in its deep, profound lyrics. It's a tune that really gets me in the mood for romance. And I can't wait to sing it for you tonight. "
The Llama went on to perform "She Bangs" by Ricky Martin during the premiere episode.
In Episode 2, which aired on Feb. 5, more clues about the Llama's identity was revealed. In addition to showcasing an accordion, the Llama hinted at his career off the singing show.
"My strategy is to approach this competition the same way that I approached my career," he said in the clues segment. "For a while, I was spinning my wheels, but then I started to envision my success and to think on my feet."
The Llama then performed again. The voice behind the Llama's rendition of Tom Jones' "It's Not Unusual" was distinct. After getting eliminated, viewers finally got to see if their theory about the Llama's identity was correct.
Drew Carey was revealed to be the Llama on 'The Masked Singer.'
After the first episode aired, there was a lot of speculation about who the Llama could be. Some theorized that it was Jack Black because of the playing cards shown (which many thought was a play on the game Blackjack), and others thought that it was David Spade because of his character in The Emperor's New Groove. But, the man beneath the mask was comedian and game show host Drew Carey.
The clues about the Llama fit with Drew, and he elaborated on them once he was eliminated. While serving in the Army, Drew was in the Special Services, during which time he was a DJ on the army's radio. He first got started in his comedy career by writing jokes for David Lawrence's radio show in the '80s. He also hosted the Sirius XM radio show, Drew Carey’s Friday Night Dance Party, that aired on Friday nights, for 10 years.
Plus, the radio show featured in the clue video was on station 23.3. Drew's show, The Drew Carey Show ran for nine seasons and exactly 233 episodes before it ended in 2004. Drew also keeps a green statue on his desk while recording his radio show.
The "spinning my wheels" clue on Episode 2 was also a play on Drew's hosting gig on The Price Is Right.
In addition, Drew's Whose Line is It Anyway? co-star, Wayne Brady, won Season 2 of The Masked Singer.
During the premiere of the show, Drew retweeted one tweet that has fans even more convinced that he's part of Season 2.
Drew retweeted the sentiment, "I still refuse to believe The Masked Singer is a real thing." Now that he's been unmasked, the tweet is all the more relevant (and hysterical).
Now that both the Llama and the Robot (Lil Wayne) have been unmasked, there are 10 remaining celebrities battling it out to become the winner of Season 3.
The Masked Singer airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.
More from Distractify:
'The Masked Singer' Season 2 Reveal List — Who Has Been Unmasked?
Season 3 of 'The Masked Singer' is Finally Here — Check Out the All New Costumes
More From Distractify
Entertainment
You May Recognize 'American Idol' Contestant Makayla Phillips From Another Popular Show
Entertainment
When Does ‘Family Karma’, Bravo’s New, All Indian-American Reality Show, Drop?
Entertainment
Meet She-Hulk: Bruce Banner’s Cousin Is Getting Her Own Disney Plus Series
Entertainment
Five Years After His Murder Confession on 'The Jinx,' Robert Durst Is Going to Trial