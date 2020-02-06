We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment > The Masked Singer
llama1-1580740012531.jpg
Source: Instagram

The Llama Is This Comedian on 'The Masked Singer'

By

After months of anticipation following a breakout second season, Fox's The Masked Singer premiered Season 3 following Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2. A new cast of characters was introduced, and viewers are more stumped than ever before — since the show promised that this season included the biggest celebrities yet. 

When rapper Lil Wayne was revealed to be the Robot after getting eliminated during the first episode, the show's vow of uber-famous performers was already being delivered.

From Miss Monster to Turtle to Banana, the costumes on Season 3 of The Masked Singer are also even more over-the-top than ever before. 

Who is the Llama on The Masked Singer? The show revealed who was behind the mask on the Feb. 5 episode, and the internet guessed correctly. 