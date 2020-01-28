We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
ms-s3_ep301-gg_0765-1580181101992.JPG

Season 3 of 'The Masked Singer' is Finally Here — Check Out the All New Costumes

By

We're just days away from the Season 3 premiere of The Masked Singer and, if you're like us, you're not planning on waiting until the actual show starts to begin guessing. Lucky for us, FOX has already given us a sneak peek into who we'll be meeting this season. Or at least a sneak peek into the characters those celebrities will be playing. Lets take a look at the costumes that the contestants will be donning in Season 3 of The Masked Singer.