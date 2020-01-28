Season 3 of 'The Masked Singer' is Finally Here — Check Out the All New Costumes

We're just days away from the Season 3 premiere of The Masked Singer and, if you're like us, you're not planning on waiting until the actual show starts to begin guessing. Lucky for us, FOX has already given us a sneak peek into who we'll be meeting this season. Or at least a sneak peek into the characters those celebrities will be playing. Lets take a look at the costumes that the contestants will be donning in Season 3 of The Masked Singer.