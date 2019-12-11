'The Masked Singer' Season 2 Reveal List — Who Has Been Unmasked?

The World Series seriously interrupted Season 2 of The Masked Singer — so we don't blame you if you need a quick recap on who has been revealed on the FOX reality singing competition.

The second season started with 16 contestants, and now we are down to the top three, so the finals are just around the corner. That means these costumed celebrities are still competing:

Flamingo

Fox

Rottweiler

Who won Season 1 of The Masked Singer?

Last year, the Monster won the singing show — and it turned out to be "Buy U a Drank" artist T-Pain.

"I think so far the best reveal was T-Pain because here is, as someone who developed infamy from autotuning. But people don't appreciate what a gifted vocalist he is," judge Ken Jeong told Distractify exclusively. "You know, he is actually a guest panelist this season, so I've gotten to hang out with him, and I’m so happy for him because he's really enjoying a moment right now in his well-earned, well-deserved [fame]."

