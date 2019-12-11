'The Masked Singer' Season 2 Reveal List — Who Has Been Unmasked?By Anna Quintana
The World Series seriously interrupted Season 2 of The Masked Singer — so we don't blame you if you need a quick recap on who has been revealed on the FOX reality singing competition.
But first, who is left on The Masked Singer?
The second season started with 16 contestants, and now we are down to the top three, so the finals are just around the corner. That means these costumed celebrities are still competing:
- Flamingo
- Fox
- Rottweiler
Who won Season 1 of The Masked Singer?
Last year, the Monster won the singing show — and it turned out to be "Buy U a Drank" artist T-Pain.
"I think so far the best reveal was T-Pain because here is, as someone who developed infamy from autotuning. But people don't appreciate what a gifted vocalist he is," judge Ken Jeong told Distractify exclusively. "You know, he is actually a guest panelist this season, so I've gotten to hang out with him, and I’m so happy for him because he's really enjoying a moment right now in his well-earned, well-deserved [fame]."
Keep reading to see who has been revealed so far!
1. Ice Cream
Clues: February 14 (half of February equals a Fortnite), every day is cheat day, "Now I've got over a billion reasons," karate moves, "take the competition to next level," gold coins, streamers, and headphones.
Celebrity: Streaming champion Tyler "Ninja" Blevins
2. Egg
Clues: "Always work hard for the first and last vowels of the alphabet" (A and U, which equal the chemical symbol for gold), snowglobe, swan, "you might figure," "singing is a bit of a leap," a skateboard, and fashion drawings.
Celebrity: Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir
3. Panda
Clues: cookbook, papa bear, "world's greatest," bee, "going pro," and South Africa.
Celebrity: Laila Ali
4. Eagle
Clues: Eagles' body temperature (106.7 degrees Fahrenheit, which is Love Line's flagship radio station), a serious health scare, loss of a parent, and "I have soared to great heights as the face of my field."
Celebrity: Dr. Drew Pinsky
5. Skeleton
Clues: 4,261 (the exact number of Late Show With David Letterman's episodes), "tired of playing second fiddle," keys (piano keys), Christmas party, "joint custody," "deadbeat dad," and inducted into the National Black Sports and Entertainment Hall of Fame.
Celebrity: Paul Shaffer
6. Penguin
Clues: "strive for their voice to be heard," hit list, worked in an office, "the brightest star can be born out of the greatest tragedy"
Celebrity: Sherri Shepherd
7. Black Widow
Clues: tarot card, "hanging," peach, and "welcome to my empire"
Celebrity: Raven Symone
8. Ladybug
Clues: difficult family history, “born into the limelight,” ham, baseball bat, “In my youth, I wasn’t afraid to get a little mud on my tires.”
Celebrity: Kelly Osbourne
9. Flower
Clues: disco ball, perfume bottles, living in a chateau, "1944," "I blossom in every field I plant myself in and I am here to branch out yet again," deck of cards
Celebrity: Patti LaBelle
10. Butterfly
Clues: She used to call the city of London home, she hopes she doesn't "fall over" on stage, cross, "take you to church."
Celebrity: Michelle Williams
11. Tree
Clues: “more than an expert in delicious treats,” 30, "opa!", “such a shame that [she] spend so much time in exile,” "jazz up," “smelly cat,” cans of soup
Celebrity: Ana Gasteyer
12. Thingamajig
Clues: a candle with the number "4," "What’s that he has? A magic case? Come on you all, keep up the pace," American Sign Language book,
Celebrity: Victor Oladipo
13. Leopard
Clues: worked for a fast-food restaurant, “harsh conditions," baby in a basket, tennis, "I want to tell everybody how perfect and exciting it has been playing the Leopard, but how actually shocked my little ones are going to be when they find out it’s me."
Celebrity: Seal (real name: Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel)
Watch The Masked Singer Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.