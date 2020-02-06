Who Is the Banana on 'The Masked Singer'? Here Are Some Fan Theories

Ah, Season 3 of The Masked Singer is finally here, and thanks to all of the singer's mysterious costumes, this season is more captivating than ever. With this year's lineup, FOX has us guessing who characters like the white tiger, turtle, robot, frog, and more maybe, but one that fans are extra curious about is the banana,

Especially considering the fruit was featured in one of the first promos for the season with the phrase: "This new season has the biggest celebrities yet!"

Scroll down for everything we know — warning: spoilers ahead!