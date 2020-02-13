We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment > The Masked Singer
masked-singer-1580750719889.png
Source: YouTube

Miss Monster Has a Close Connection to 'The Masked Singer' Season 1 Winner, T-Pain

By

It's finally here — Season 3 of The Masked Singer hit screens after the Super Bowl, and fans are already guessing who's behind the new set of masks.

Fans have already voted for one character to be unmasked, revealing one surprising celebrity behind the Robot costume. But another contestant that viewers have their eye on is Miss Monster. Who's behind the Miss Monster costume? Here are the clues we have.

All of the Miss Monster clues:

Miss Monster's introduction video gave us a decent number of clues to start guessing with. The pink creature starts her video by entering a woman's dressing room, sitting at a wardrobe with a can of "furspray" and a key labeled "fun."

"When you become famous, people want you to look or act a certain way," Miss Monster starts. "They forget that you started off as a shy little monster. It didn't take long for me to be misunderstood."