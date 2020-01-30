We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment > The Masked Singer
masked-singer-winners-1580419750313.jpg
Source: FOX

Past Winners of 'The Masked Singer' Prove You Should Always Expect the Unexpected

By

Over the past year, The Masked Singer has taken the U.S. by storm. The music game show, which originated in Korea, is unexpectedly addictive — and not knowing who is behind the masks is oddly maddening. It's thanks to the show's simple, yet genius, design that the series has amassed a serious following.

Like The Voice, the identities of contestants on The Masked Singer are unknown. However, unlike The Voice, those competing in The Masked Singer wear elaborate masked costumes for the duration of their time on the show. 