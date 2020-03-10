The Night Angel Is [SPOILER] on 'The Masked Singer' Season 3

We don't know exactly what a Night Angel is, but we do know they will be stealing the spotlight on Season 3 of The Masked Singer.

While we are having flashbacks to the Flower with this human-like costume, the Night Angel has bright pink wings and a ruffled purple skirt instead of petals and a green dress.

Night Angel also has a few feathers in their hair and a very detailed mask, prompting many fans to predict an over-the-top personality is hiding under the costume.