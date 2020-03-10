The Night Angel Is [SPOILER] on 'The Masked Singer' Season 3

The Night Angel Is [SPOILER] on 'The Masked Singer' Season 3By Anna Quintana
We don't know exactly what a Night Angel is, but we do know they will be stealing the spotlight on Season 3 of The Masked Singer.
While we are having flashbacks to the Flower with this human-like costume, the Night Angel has bright pink wings and a ruffled purple skirt instead of petals and a green dress.
Night Angel also has a few feathers in their hair and a very detailed mask, prompting many fans to predict an over-the-top personality is hiding under the costume.
So, who is the Night Angel on 'The Masked Singer?'
Pointing to the mask's permanent open mouth, many fans think the undercover celeb could be an opera singer. That would be a first for the reality singing competition that has already featured a figure skater, rapper, and more recently, Chaka Khan herself.
Some popular opera singers — or celebs with opera-level voices — that quickly come to our mind are Shameless actress Emmy Rossum, who showed off her pipes in the 2004 film version of The Phantom of the Opera, and American soprano Renee Fleming.
However, clues are also pointing to YouTubers Jeffree Star and James Charles.
Not only do these beauty gurus know how to beat a face — just a detailed as the Night Angel's mask — but both Jeffree Star and James Charles are known for their passion for music.
James is always showing off his singing voice on social media, and Jeffree started his career as a musician, releasing an album in 2009 titled Beauty Killer.
"He’s dropping a new palette this month so promo," one redditor explained of his Jeffree prediction. The dark angel thing definitely matches his personality and he’s been talking nonstop about the big projects he’s doing in 2020."
Another agreed, writing, "He also mentioned on the podcast Dish with Trish (Trisha Paytas) that he wanted to get back into music and drop a single/album in 2019 but life happened. He plans on releasing it in 2020."
Now that Jeffree is single, it could be a good time to reinvent himself. As for James, you can hear his voice on TikTok.
Could the Night Angel be Beyoncé or Fergie?
You know fans like to hope that a A-list artist will make their way to the stage on The Masked Singer — so it's no surprise some viewers are predicting songstresses like Queen Bey or the Duchess Fergie are rocking the opulent costume.
"Looks like Fergie," one person commented on the show's Instagram page. Another added, "I want this to be Beyoncé. PLEASE be Beyoncé! She DID come for Lip Sync Battle!"
A third simply chimed in, "That person must be a legend."
We wouldn't hold our breath — but we would LOVE to see self-proclaimed alien Jeffree slay the stage. Watch The Masked Singer on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.
More from Distractify:
'The Masked Singer' Season 3 Reveal List — Who Has Been Unmasked?
Want to See 'The Masked Singer' in Person? Here's How to Get Tickets
The Kitty Is Probably [SPOILER] on 'The Masked Singer' Season 3