The Night Angel Is [SPOILER] on 'The Masked Singer' Season 3

We don't know exactly what a Night Angel is, but we do know they will be stealing the spotlight on Season 3 of The Masked Singer. 

While we are having flashbacks to the Flower with this human-like costume, the Night Angel has bright pink wings and a ruffled purple skirt instead of petals and a green dress. 

Night Angel also has a few feathers in their hair and a very detailed mask, prompting many fans to predict an over-the-top personality is hiding under the costume. 