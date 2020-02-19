The Kitty Is Probably [SPOILER] on 'The Masked Singer' Season 3

The Kitty Is Probably [SPOILER] on 'The Masked Singer' Season 3By Anna Quintana
There is some new competition in town for The Masked Singer Season 3 — and all eyes are on the Kitty.
And this is no ordinary Kitty. The judges — Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, and Nicole Scherzinger — were instantly impressed by her rendition of Ariana Grande's "Dangerous Woman," with Robin calling her a "fan favorite" and Nicole adding, "She's adorbz."
So, who is the Kitty?
Let's look at all the clues we know about the Kitty.
First, the outfit. The Kitty is decked out in a showgirl costume — which can allude to a career on the stage.
This season is not holding back when it comes to star talent — viewers have already seen Lil Wayne and the legend Chaka Khan be unmasked so Season 3 is definitely taking things to the next level.
The Kitty also has two different eye colors — making fans point to Kate Bosworth.
Since there are no coincidences on The Masked Singer, viewers are pointing to Kitty's one blue eye and one brown eye as a major clue to her real identity.
And fans are convinced it is none other than Blue Crush actress Kate Bosworth.
"Kate Bosworth. Her voice also the costume has two different color eyes," one fan commented on Instagram before another added, "Different eye colors... could it be @katebosworth?
Now, we do know Kate can sing. A few years ago, she sang "Winter Wonderland" in an ad for TopShop and before that she lent her voice to "The Fabric of My Life" campaign for Cotton Incorporated. Could the actress be trying to kickstart her music career in 2020?
Fans are also guessing a Pussycat Doll and... Taylor Swift?!
Going off the cat costume, viewers are also convinced it's a member of the newly reformed Pussycat Dolls girl group (whose lead singer also happens to be a judge on the show).
"[Melody] from the pussy cat dolls," one fan guessed. Another chimed in, "Could it be a former Pussycat Doll based on her outfit? Very reminiscent of their outfits and well it’s a cat."
The judges also couldn't get enough of the Kitty's dance moves, with Robin saying of her first performance, "You moved great and there’s really no other character quite like her on this season."
But if we are going to talk about famous cat lovers, there is no bigger name than Taylor Swift — but we are pretty sure Taylor is too busy with her upcoming world tour to be appearing on the FOX reality singing competition.
But, never say never.
Watch The Masked Singer Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.
