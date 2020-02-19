We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
kitty-masked-singer-1582136338593.jpg
Source: FOX

The Kitty Is Probably [SPOILER] on 'The Masked Singer' Season 3

There is some new competition in town for The Masked Singer Season 3 — and all eyes are on the Kitty. 

And this is no ordinary Kitty. The judges — Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, and Nicole Scherzinger — were instantly impressed by her rendition of Ariana Grande's "Dangerous Woman," with Robin calling her a "fan favorite" and Nicole adding, "She's adorbz." 

So, who is the Kitty? 