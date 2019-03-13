Jeffree Star's Rich AF — And His YouTube Earnings Are Just a Drop in the Bucket

After seeing how much Jeffree Star spends on handbags, you might worry about his financial future. Honey, a b---h is just fine. The YouTube personality and makeup mogul is, in fact, loaded. He's reportedly pulling down $50 million a year — more than enough to justify having a few Birkins in the closet. But how did he get all his money, you might ask? The short answer is he's got his perfectly manicured fingers in a lot of pies.

First, his YouTube earnings are nothing to sneeze at. Though it's not where the bulk of his money comes from, Jeffree is doing very well for himself on YouTube as one of the most popular creators on the platform. He currently has 13.6 million subscribers and shows no signs of stopping, and it's estimated his videos pull in up to $35K a week. However, that's substantially lower than, say, PewDiePie, who reportedly makes around $7M a year on his channel (nearly half of which YouTube pockets). While it's safe to say Jeffree rakes in an easy six-figure salary from his channel, it's definitely not his main gig.

His makeup company, on the other hand, is an empire. According to the makeup artist himself, his line of cosmetics nets him $150 million a year. It's not entirely clear if that's revenue or straight profit in his pocket, but since he's independent, rather than operating under a larger brand, it's safe to say he gets a healthy cut on the action.

He also has numerous investments in real estate and marijuana. Any wealth management expert will stress the importance of diversifying, and Jeffree clearly got that message somewhere along the line, because he has a lot of smaller investments in various industries. This way, if the "celebrity cosmetics" bubble bursts, Jeffree knows he can rely on income from a lot of other sources. And I mean, a lot.

He tells Shane Dawson he owns a few investment properties — in addition to his three homes for personal use. And then there's his businesses. "I love investing, I'm a businessman," he said. "I own an entire shipment and fulfillment center, I own a merchandise company, I print and manufacture everything myself. So I have about ten businesses that I'm currently running besides my brand which is the giant cosmetics company."

He also has ventured into the marijuana industry, producing weed grinders and other paraphernalia. And, since that's a growing industry as more and more states legalize recreational use, that's a pretty smart business move.

Really, that's what it comes down to: Jeffree has an insane instinct for business and a lot of hustle. While other cosmetics moguls' self-made status is, ahem, questionable, that's one thing about Jeffree that's not controversial. He started his company with his life savings and definitely didn't grow up rich. And his boyfriend, Nate Schwandt pulls his weight, too.