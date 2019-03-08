Kelly Henderson From 'Very Cavallari' Has a Lot to Say About Her Day Job

If there was one takeaway from Laguna Beach, it's that viewers adored watching Kristin Cavallari in her reality TV debut so much they've been wanting to know more about her life since that show ended over a decade ago. But thanks to Very Cavallari, the E! show that focuses on Kristin, her company, and her family, fans can get an inside look into the Nashville star's life.

The series was such a hit when it first premiered last year that viewers clamored for more, and their prayers have finally been answered in the form of Season 2, which premiered on March 3. And while the show centers around the 32-year-old's family life and her jewelry line, Uncommon James, Kristin's trusted sidekick and BFF, Kelly Henderson, also plays a pivotal role in the show.

Source: E!

So, who is Kelly Henderson and what is her job? We've watched Kelly and Kristin's BFF-ship develop over the course of last season, with Kristin giving Kelly boy advice and the two mutually supporting each other with work, Kristin's company, and otherwise just acting as each other's Abbi and Ilana, pretty much. The gals are super ambitious and have become something of moguls in the beauty and fashion industries.

But according to her E! bio, Kelly wears many hats and excels at pretty much all of them. By day, she's a celebrity makeup artist, hairstylist, and wardrobe director. You can find more about her day job, including Kelly's portfolio of stunning makeup and flawless outfits, here. By night, she's a lifestyle blogger for the ultra successful Velvet's Edge. There, she writes about beauty, lifestyle, travel, fitness, and even runs a shop, where you can buy her favorite looks.

Plus, Kelly even posts about all of the outfits she wears on Very Cavallari every Monday morning, after the Sunday evening episode airs. Talk about dedication! She details every single scene she appears in, photographs the wardrobe she donned, and even posts links to the stores where the clothing is available.

"In some cases, the items are sold out or old and no longer available, but I will always find you guys similar options to create the look!" she generously mentions. So, I suppose we can add that to her laundry list of job titles as well.

Source: E!

Trust Kelly when it comes to styling — she's groomed some of the best. Before developing and curating her own blog, where she offers styling and grooming tips, in addition to an inside look into her own wardrobe, Kelly worked her way from the ground up. She was a stylist for country music stars Luke Bryan, Dierks Bently, Jason Aldean and LANCO, but has also worked with some of the big media giant companies, like CMT and Billboard. Though she "still work[s] with some women," Kelly mentions that her "celebrity client base is occupied mostly by men."

And for those asking what exactly grooming entails, she covered just that in a recent Q&A post. "Grooming is basically hair cuts, beard trims, cleaning up skin, covering bags, other problem areas and just all around making sure my guys look like the best versions of themselves without looking like they have tons of makeup on or spent hours on the hair," Kelly wrote. "My mentality with guys is less is more, they are rockstars not drag queens, ya know? Love my queens too, but not the look for my country singers."

Following the success of her lifestyle blog Velvet's Edge, Kelly decided to create a podcast offshoot by the same name. There, she hosts guest experts to answer questions that are an extension of what she covers on her blog. "Should Men Get Botox Too?," "Get That Weave Right Now," and "Rejuvenate That Va Jay Jay" are some of her recent episodes.

Follow Kelly on social media. When she's not hard at work on celebrity male clients, her blog, or appearing on TV in Very Cavallari, Kelly updates her social media accounts just like the rest of us. Her Instagram account, which feels like an extension of her blog, where she covers makeup, hair and travel tips, also gives fans an inside look at Kelly's life.

For example, she's frequently posting pics with her BFF Kristin, and the latest video she posted, a behind-the-scenes interview for Very Cavallari, she reveals that she is "still single, wow, shots fired," at the very start.