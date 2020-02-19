Fans Are CONVINCED This Is the Contestant Behind the Taco Costume on 'Masked Singer'By Lizzy Rosenberg
Masked Singer addicts nationwide are currently gearing up for Season 3, Episode 3, which airs Wednesday, Feb. 20. After far too many weeks of waiting, viewers will get to watch the singer in the taco mask shake what its mama gave it. And while there's been ample buzz regarding the taco's identity, fans are absolutely convinced they know who it might be.
But seriously, who is singing behind the taco mask on Masked Singer? From actors to athletes and even celebrity chefs, there are a wide variety of predictions... stay tuned to hear what fans think at this moment in time.
Some think the taco might be an actor — either Danny Trejo or George Lopez.
A handful of Masked Singer fans are convinced that Spy Kids actor Danny Trejo could — in fact — be the face behind the taco mask, and IMO, that's a completely valid theory. According to Your Tango, the actor owns a taco chain called Trejo's Tacos, which would explain the taco mask. Others think it could be famous comedian and actor, George Lopez.
Those who have taken the time to dissect the photo of the taco have gone on to take a look at the pose — it reveals attitude and sass, and since Danny Trejo and George Lopez are notoriously sassy, either theory is totally valid. I'd believe it.
Others are CONVINCED the taco might be LeBron James.
Lakers fans and basketball enthusiasts across the globe are hoping the person behind the taco costume is LeBron James. According to Women's Day, a few of the clues revealed that the taco is an athlete/actor who is married, and is a father to one daughter. Therefore, viewers like @Caitlin76916243 and @3219Riley are pointing to LeBron. Also, last year, he apparently tried to trademark Taco Tuesday. With those clues, LeBron is certainly a possibility.
In the past, the NBA star has shown fans a musical side of his personality — the professional basketball player guest-starred on Carpool Karaoke alongside James Corden, and has posted multiple videos of himself dancing to Instagram (quite well, I might add). In all honesty, I would not be completely shocked if the performer behind the taco mask was ultimately King James.
But if you think about it, the taco would probably be a Food Network icon.
Since tacos are a culinary staple, many think the performer behind the mask might be a celebrity chef from The Food Network. Your Tango speculates that the celebrity in question could be Guy Fieri, while Good Housekeeping hypothesizes the possibility of the singer being 30 Minute Meals kween Rachael Ray.
While Rachael Ray truly is a valid guess, fans of Food Network envision Guy as the big personality in the taco suit. Regardless of who it really is, though, we're just dying to see see more personality shine through in the next performance. Make sure to tune in!
Catch new episodes of Masked Singer on FOX on Wednesday nights, at 8 p.m./ 7 p.m. ET.
