Fans Are CONVINCED This Is the Contestant Behind the Taco Costume on 'Masked Singer'

Since tacos are a culinary staple, many think the performer behind the mask might be a celebrity chef from The Food Network. Your Tango speculates that the celebrity in question could be Guy Fieri, while Good Housekeeping hypothesizes the possibility of the singer being 30 Minute Meals kween Rachael Ray .

While Rachael Ray truly is a valid guess, fans of Food Network envision Guy as the big personality in the taco suit. Regardless of who it really is, though, we're just dying to see see more personality shine through in the next performance. Make sure to tune in!

Catch new episodes of Masked Singer on FOX on Wednesday nights, at 8 p.m./ 7 p.m. ET.