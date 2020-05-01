Here's What Happened to the Original Mandy on 'Last Man Standing'

After airing for six years, ABC canceled the popular comedy series, Last Man Standing . After endless uproar from fans, FOX brought the show back in 2018. The show just aired its Season 8 finale. While people were happy that Last Man Standing was revived, there was just one detail that threw everyone off (and still does to this day, TBH): The show swapped out the actress who played Mandy Baxter. And the change wasn't exactly super subtle.

When the show returned in 2018, fans were greeted with a taller, blonde version of Mandy Baxter. Her first lines were, "Mama, this is really weird, but I got lost upstairs!" Molly Ephraim, who played the original Mandy had been swapped out with another Molly, Molly McCook. Was there drama over the Mollys and the Mandy? People took to Twitter, angry over the change. Some said they just weren't feeling it. One Twitter user even started the hashtag #NotMyMandy.

So, what happened to the original Mandy on Last Man Standing?

According to TVLine, the original Mandy, Molly Ephraim left Last Man Standing because she thought it was being cancelled for good and took on other opportunities. The show's EP, Matt Berry, stated that, "When the show was cancelled...[Molly] got involved in some different things, so when [Last Man Standing] came back, she was not able to do it." He added, "We love her deeply. She's a big part of who we were. But [it's] exciting for us to look around and see who we can get to play that character. We want someone to come in and not play Molly Ephraim. We want somebody to come in and play Mandy."

And that someone was Molly McCook. The backlash was so swift, that Molly E. deleted her Twitter account (and seemingly hasn't brought it back). As for Molly M., she opened up about the change in 2018, explaining that the response from fans initially really hurt her feelings. "At first, I took it pretty personally. Then I realized that...the people who are trolling and being very negative are never going to be happy with such a big change. But the hardcore fans of the show have been extremely supportive, which was so helpful," she told Country Living.

She also took to Twitter and asked her fans to give the show (and the new Mandy) some time.

Give it time, beauties!!! The show will continue evolving, as will Mandy. I'm so excited for you to discover it as I do. It's gonna be such a fun season! @LastManStanding — MOLLY✶McCOOK (@mollyjmccook) September 29, 2018