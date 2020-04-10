Recasting Boyd on 'Last Man Standing' Meant Less Screen Time for the Busy Actor

Although Jet is so young, he is no stranger to hard work as an actor. Before landing the role of Boyd on Last Man Standing , he had a recurring role on Black-ish and voiced characters on T.O.T.S. and Shimmer and Shine. He also plays a young Jason Bateman in Season 3 of Netflix’s Ozark, which is a feat in itself, and likely keeps him busy. Jet told PopCulture.com that taking on more mature roles is just part of evolving as an actor and he has embraced it.

"Once I turned 13, there's certain roles or auditions that'll have you say a few cuss words and things like that," he said. "My parents told me, 'As you get older, there's going to be characters that are more mature' [and] I think that that's part of being an actor and adapting to that."

Apparently, it also means potentially not being able to work on-set on Last Man Standing as much as he might want to.