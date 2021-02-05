Here's the Reason Why Alexandra Krosney Left 'Last Man Standing'

As you probably know, Last Man Standing is taking its final bow after nine whole seasons. Which is making us collectively more nostalgic and more likely to go down a Last Man Standing rabbit hole at 1 a.m. One detail that's kept us up is Alexandra Krosney's abrupt exit from the show. Alexandra (who played Kristin Baxter) was replaced by Amanda Fuller in Season 2. But why exactly?

Why did Alexandra Krosney leave 'Last Man Standing'?

Back in 2012 when Alexandra Krosney left Last Man Standing, it was speculated that she made her exit due to her boyfriend. This was later debunked when it was learned that the actress was actually let go due to "creative differences." (She didn't even have a boyfriend at the time.) The creators of the show seemed to like Amanda Fuller better for the role, and stated that the age difference between them (Amanda is older) played a part in the re-casting.

Source: ABC

At the time, ABC stated that, "The age difference afforded the show the opportunity to retool the family dynamic." The show went on, but fans will occasionally bring up the casting switch up. "It’ll never happen, but I’d LOVE to see the original Kristin and Mandy, Alexandra Krosney and Molly Ephraim, brought back for this last season... Especially Krosney. I still adore her in Season 1," one person tweeted.

It’ll never happen, but I’d LOVE to see the original Kristin and Mandy, Alexandra Krosney and Molly Ephraim, brought back for this last season....



Especially Krosney.

I still adore her in Season 1. #LastManStanding pic.twitter.com/v1ph5dS6bh — Alex Monroe (@TimeToHunt1) January 4, 2021

Back in 2012, a fan took to Twitter, saying, "I hate it when they recast characters on TV shows! Replacing Alexandra Krosney on #LastManStanding was NOT a good idea! #NotHappy."

I hate it when they recast characters on TV shows! Replacing Alexandra Krosney on #LastManStanding was NOT a good idea! #NotHappy — Saira Shariff (@saira_shariff) November 3, 2012

"WOAH WOAH WOAH WOAH back it up!!!! @LastManABC where is Alexandra Krosney??? I liked her SO much better >:( #angryfan!!!!," another person wrote.

WOAH WOAH WOAH WOAH back it up!!!! @LastManABC where is Alexandra Krosney??? I liked her SO much better >:( #angryfan!!!! — Hannah☆LeAnne☆Jordan (@Hanni_LeAnne) November 3, 2012

Some fans were so intense (and even mean) about the change, they took it out on the new Kristin, aka Amanda Fuller. "Everyone has their set mind of what that character is. [They’ve] already met them and got used to them. You have to earn the audience’s love and respect, and that can be a process sometimes. It’s a hard thing to do, but for the sake of the show and the love of the work, it’s totally worth it," Amanda told Hidden Remote.

Source: ABC

She added, "You have to take it with a grain of salt and do your best, and hope they aren’t too mean to you, which they can be," Amanda admitted. "We live in a time of social media where everybody has a voice and they’re not afraid to use it. There’s a lot of cyberbullying and whatnot. I’ve dealt with that a lot..."

But back to Alexandra — she really couldn't catch much of a break in Hollywood. Someone noted that Alexandra was also the original Peyton in iZombie. "Damn she's had tough luck being recasted," the Twitter user said.

Seriously I had no idea Alexandra Krosney was the original Peyton (Aly's character) in iZombie. Damn she's had tough luck being recasted. — Nicholas Richardson (@Slicknickshady) June 22, 2016

Alexandra took a few more roles after Last Man Standing (such as Liz Barnes in Emily Owens M.D. and Cindy in Barely Lethal) but hasn't been cast in any titles after 2016. While she seemingly gave up acting, Alexandra never publicly made an announcement about her decision to leave Hollywood.

These days, the 33-year-old is living in New York and living a super low-key life. It's unclear what career she pivoted to or whether or not she's working on any projects, but she does post very photogenic images to Instagram quite frequently.

Source: Instagram