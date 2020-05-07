Nicole Scherzinger Is Social Distancing With Boyfriend Thom Evans

So cute! Nicole Scherzinger may be known for her killer dance moves and vocal talents, but the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls has some new competition. If you follow the raven-haired beauty on social media, you know that the Masked Singer host has been social distancing with her beau and the two have been creating fun TikTok videos together amid the current coronavirus (also known as COVID-19) pandemic.

So, who is Nicole Scherzinger dating? Meet the star's boyfriend Thom Evans.

The 41-year-old singer is dating former rugby star Thom Evans. Nicole and Thom reportedly met when he first auditioned with his rugby teammates on The X Factor: Celebrity as the singing group known as Try Star. Though the group didn't win, Thom certainly got a prize! The adorable couple went public with their relationship in January when they walked the red carpet together at the 21st Annual InStyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globes after-party.

Source: Getty

On April 3, Nicole posted an adorable video of the pair singing a duet. "For Thom’s birthday yesterday he wanted to sing and spread some love to everyone during this time. Happy birthday baby," she captioned the clip. And, that is not the only video the singer posted of the two. The 35-year-old recently joined TikTok and has been entertaining fans with a slew of clips of the couple.