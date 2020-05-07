Nicole Scherzinger Is Social Distancing With Boyfriend Thom Evans

Nicole Scherzinger Is Social Distancing With Boyfriend Thom EvansBy Gabrielle Bernardini
Updated
So cute! Nicole Scherzinger may be known for her killer dance moves and vocal talents, but the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls has some new competition. If you follow the raven-haired beauty on social media, you know that the Masked Singer host has been social distancing with her beau and the two have been creating fun TikTok videos together amid the current coronavirus (also known as COVID-19) pandemic.
So, who is Nicole Scherzinger dating? Meet the star's boyfriend Thom Evans.
The 41-year-old singer is dating former rugby star Thom Evans. Nicole and Thom reportedly met when he first auditioned with his rugby teammates on The X Factor: Celebrity as the singing group known as Try Star. Though the group didn't win, Thom certainly got a prize!
The adorable couple went public with their relationship in January when they walked the red carpet together at the 21st Annual InStyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globes after-party.
On April 3, Nicole posted an adorable video of the pair singing a duet. "For Thom’s birthday yesterday he wanted to sing and spread some love to everyone during this time. Happy birthday baby," she captioned the clip.
And, that is not the only video the singer posted of the two. The 35-year-old recently joined TikTok and has been entertaining fans with a slew of clips of the couple.
Whether she's dancing to her hit single "Buttons" alongside Thom or sharing her workout secrets, Nicole is definitely not afraid to show off her fit boyfriend.
The former Scottish rugby star and model is also not shy about showcasing his affection for the Masked Singer judge. Seriously, they're #CouplesGoals.
Who has Nicole Scherzinger dated?
Before getting cozy with the hulking rugby player, Nicole was rumored to be dating a few men. But, it seems pro-athletes are her type as she previously dated tennis star Grigor Dimitrov from 2016 to 2018.
While the two never addressed the reason behind their split, it seems their long-distance relationship could have been the cause. Grigor previously opened up about the pair trying to balance their professional and personal lives.
“It’s not easy,” he explained in an interview. “The schedules are very heavy. But she’s doing a better job than I am of being able to come to most of the places I’m at.” Adding, "It’s insane. Then again, it’s our choice.”
Prior to that, Nicole was rumored to have gone out with DJ Calvin Harris, Ed Sheeran, Pajtim Kasami, and Drake. However, those relationships were never confirmed by either party.
The Pussycat Dolls singer and Lewis Hamilton were involved in an on-and-off again relationship for seven years beginning in 2008. But, it seems the race car driver put his profession above his love life. "My cars are my babies," he explained to The Sun in 2016. "I used to say, when I had a girlfriend, 'I'm taking one of the girls out, so you can come if you want, but you come second when it comes to the cars.'"