There's a Reason Why Melody Thornton Didn't Return for the Pussycat Dolls Reunion

There's a Reason Why Melody Thornton Didn't Return for the Pussycat Dolls ReunionBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Earlier this year, you may have heard that the Pussycat Dolls — also known as PCD — reunited, and needless to say, it felt so good. After fizzling out in the early 2000s, they announced an international tour and dropped a new single for the first time in several years called "React," and it's everything you need for a fire workout, or simply to drown out noise on your commute. With the group's return, however, you may have noticed one of the original members, Melody Thornton, was absent.
What happened to PCD's Melody Thornton, and why didn't she return to the band? We discovered why the "second lead singer" ultimately didn't decide to return for the band's reunion, and trust me, the backstory is extremely juicy.
Who are the OG Pussycat Doll members?
Before the Pussycat Dolls took up almost all of the space on your iTunes account in the mid 2000s, they were originally a burlesque show in Las Vegas circa 1995, according to Elite Daily. But almost a full decade later in 2003, PCD member Robin Antin turned it into a band, and the rest is history.
While there were a few members who came in and out, you most likely best know the Pussycat Dolls consisting of the lead singer, Nicole Scherzinger, as well as her beloved backup crew: the self-proclaimed "second lead singer," Melody Thornton, Kimberly Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, and Carmit Bachar. Those names definitely ring a bell, right?
After a few years, things went sour, as you can tell from this recorded 2006 PCD performance.
Fast-forward to 2006 — you're sporting a terry cloth Juicy jacket, Hollister jeans, and Sketchers. Inside your Von Dutch bag, you have an iPod Mini. Life is good.
Meanwhile, Pussycat Dolls — who are currently one of the most popular pop bands — are performing a show called "Fashion Rocks." And although you're absolutely convinced that the members of the group are BFFs on and off the stage, you're sorely mistaken.
A video recently resurfaced from said performance, which BuzzFeed brought to the attention of shocked viewers everywhere. Nicole Scherzinger is seen clearly annoyed with bandmate Melody Thornton, who was a self-proclaimed "second lead singer." Melody is improvising the hell out of "Buttons," and Nicole clearly wants her to — well — step off.
After, this video of Nicole discussing why she's the lead PCD singer surfaced, and it was intense.
Later on, Nicole participated in an interview, which sadly didn't go viral until relatively recently. In the video, the singer discusses why she's the lead singer of PCD, reiterating several times over that she created the album, and that she's pretty much the only person actually singing, aside from a few ad libs (ahem, Melody!).
When the album was finished, Nicole explained, she showed it to the rest of the band, who apparently hadn't heard the music before.
"Do you understand what I'm saying? We played the album for the Pussycat Dolls. It was the first time they heard the songs," she says in the video. Intense!
Where is Melody Thornton now?
During a 2019 interview, Melody revealed that being part of the Pussycat Dolls was incredibly difficult — in fact, according to Daily Mail, she apparently had to undergo intense therapy after leaving the band several years ago. "You kind of lose track of yourself a little bit. Yeah, I spent time with a therapist and it’s been really good," she told TODAY Extra.
Although singing in a group with Kimberly, Ashley, Jessica, Carmit and Nicole didn't work out for her, Melody recently released a new single called "Love Will Return" back in November 2019, which means a possible solo career might be in the works. When asked about the potential for a reunion prior to the band's tour announcement in 2020, she seemed to avoid the question... so it seems like that isn't going to happen for her.
It's unclear if Melody simply wasn't invited to the PCD reunion, or if she decided to abstain on her own terms. Either way, it seems like her absence is best for both parties, and we're glad she's happier than she once was.
