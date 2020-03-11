There's a Reason Why Melody Thornton Didn't Return for the Pussycat Dolls Reunion

Fast-forward to 2006 — you're sporting a terry cloth Juicy jacket, Hollister jeans, and Sketchers. Inside your Von Dutch bag, you have an iPod Mini. Life is good.

Meanwhile, Pussycat Dolls — who are currently one of the most popular pop bands — are performing a show called "Fashion Rocks." And although you're absolutely convinced that the members of the group are BFFs on and off the stage, you're sorely mistaken.