Everyone's Favorite Emo Band My Chemical Romance Is Getting Back Together

Goth kids of the early 2000s just got the best news: My Chemical Romance, everyone's favorite emo band, is actually reuniting. The band hasn't played a show together since 2012 — and they officially broke up in 2013 — but the members of My Chemical Romance have announced that they are coming back together for a show in Los Angeles later in the year. But we need to know...

Is My Chemical Romance really back together? On October 31 (Halloween, very appropriate), My Chemical Romance announced that they are officially back together...for one show, at least. For the first time in years, Gerard Way and the rest of the band took to Twitter to announce a reunion show. My Chemical Romance will perform at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California on Friday, December 20.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 1 at noon on the dot, so get that finger your mouse because you've got some very fast clicking to do. There's no doubt pretty much everyone who painted their nails black between the years of 2000 and 2012 are going to be scrambling to get their hands on some tickets.

Fans are so excited about this show and ecstatic that the band is back together. They officially broke up in 2013 in a statement posted by MCR frontman Gerard, according to Pitchfork. The note ended, "My Chemical Romance is done. But it can never die. It is alive in me, in the guys, and it is alive inside all of you. I always knew that, and I think you did too. Because it's not a band — it is an idea." Well, in addition to being an idea, it also seems like it will be also a band once more.

Fans want to know: Does this mean there's a My Chemical Romance reunion tour on the horizon? For now, it's just the one show in LA. But I do have a feeling that once the guys experience the amazing reception from fans and remember what it's like to perform together, they'll schedule more shows. They have to...right?

Their Twitter announcement of the reunion show has garnered tens of thousands of likes and retweets. Fans have responded by saying things like, "I'M ACTUALLY CRYING" and "BRB BUYING TICKETS TO CALIFORNIA." So it's only a matter of time before they announce more shows. I hope.

While most were blindsided by this extremely happy news, there seems to be one person who had insider knowledge of the My Chemical Romance reunion months ago. And that person, strangely, is... Joe Jonas.

What did Joe Jonas know about the My Chemical Romance reunion? It's random, right? But way back in June 2019, the Jonas Brothers were interviewed on a UK radio station, and Joe Jonas claimed that My Chemical Romance was rehearsing next to them in the studio.