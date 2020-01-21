We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
The Reason Behind My Chemical Romance's Break Up Is Related to Obama

Every former eyeliner kween and punk rock junkie remembers exactly where they were in 2013 when My Chemical Romance announced some truly heartbreaking news: the group behind the masterpiece that was "Black Parade" was parting ways. However, on Halloween 2019, the band's frontman, Gerard Way, announced a My Chemical Romance reunion show in Los Angeles, and later, an international tour. Now, they're teasing new music via the band's social media pages.

And while an MCR reunion tour is warmly welcome, we can't help but wonder why My Chemical Romance split in the first place. Was it due to artistic differences, or was it more related to the fall of punk as a genre? We've done a little digging, and collected some dirt surrounding why the band parted ways in the first place.