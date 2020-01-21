We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
is-sharon-osbourne-still-on-the-talk-1579623534068.jpg
Source: Rich Fury/Getty

Is Sharon Osbourne Still on 'The Talk'? Her Family Has Had a Tough Year

By

In light of Ozzy Osbourne's recent health update, plenty of fans are likely curious how it has affected not only the singer — but his family, too. Among the questions floating around out there is: Is Sharon Osbourne still on The Talk?

On Jan. 21, Ozzy and Sharon made an appearance on Good Morning America to reveal a shocking diagnosis: Parkinson's Disease. “It’s been terribly challenging for us all,” the 71-year-old heavy metal rocker said of the past year, in reference to having pneumonia and suffering a fall at his home n Los Angeles, according to People.

He added, “I did my last show New Year’s Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves."