Is Sharon Osbourne Still on 'The Talk'? Her Family Has Had a Tough Year

In light of Ozzy Osbourne's recent health update, plenty of fans are likely curious how it has affected not only the singer — but his family, too. Among the questions floating around out there is: Is Sharon Osbourne still on The Talk?

On Jan. 21, Ozzy and Sharon made an appearance on Good Morning America to reveal a shocking diagnosis: Parkinson's Disease. “It’s been terribly challenging for us all,” the 71-year-old heavy metal rocker said of the past year, in reference to having pneumonia and suffering a fall at his home n Los Angeles, according to People.

He added, “I did my last show New Year’s Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves."