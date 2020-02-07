We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.


The Pussycat Dolls Are Having a Reunion — but Why Did They Break up in the First Place?

In case you hadn't noticed, all of your favorite artists and groups from the early 2000s are coming back. Not only are the Jonas Brothers and My Chemical Romance back with new tours and more music, but iconic burlesque girl group the Pussycat Dolls have also announced their reunion.

Their new single is reminiscent of their early work while the music video brings a new twist to their visuals. But if you missed their split in 2009, you're probably wondering why they broke up.

Why did the Pussycat Dolls split? They confirmed the breakup in 2009.

It's alleged that the reason the girls split in 2009 was because of some tension brewing between everyone. Nicole Scherzinger has always been known as the lead of the group, and apparently the rest of the girls weren't OK with that.

Nicole was frequently the only member of the group to be interviewed and was the only member recording vocals for any of the songs. Since the focus was on Nicole, the other girls felt shorted.