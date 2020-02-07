The Pussycat Dolls Are Having a Reunion — but Why Did They Break up in the First Place?

In case you hadn't noticed, all of your favorite artists and groups from the early 2000s are coming back. Not only are the Jonas Brothers and My Chemical Romance back with new tours and more music, but iconic burlesque girl group the Pussycat Dolls have also announced their reunion.

Their new single is reminiscent of their early work while the music video brings a new twist to their visuals. But if you missed their split in 2009, you're probably wondering why they broke up.