Niecy Nash Has Dated Star NFL Players in the Past

Niecy Nash Has Dated Star NFL Players in the PastBy Leila Kozma
Apr. 7 2021, Published 12:41 p.m. ET
"She is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life," Niecy Nash described her wife, Jessica Betts, in an interview.
Niecy and Jessica tied the knot on Aug. 29, 2020, at an intimate wedding ceremony held in Ventura County, Calif. Who was Niecy dating before she met Jessica? Here's what you should know about her dating history.
Niecy was married to an electrical engineer named Jay Tucker between 2011 and 2019.
Niecy and Jessica first started talking on social media in 2015. At the time, The Masked Singer host was still married to her second hubby, Jay Tucker, with whom she appeared in hit TLC shows like Leave It to Niecy and Niecy Nash's Wedding Bash in the early 2010s.
Niecy and Jay got engaged in 2010. They tied the knot on May 28, 2011, at a wedding ceremony held at the Church Estate Vineyard, a beauty spot in Malibu, Calif., renowned for its breathtaking river views and ravishing scenery.
Niecy Nash's Wedding Bash charted their wedding preparations, while Leave It to Niecy offered a rare glimpse into their everyday life with four kids and Niecy's mom, Margaret Ensley (aka Miss Margaret).
Niecy and Jay parted ways in October 2019.
"We believe in the beauty of truth. Always have. Our truth is that in this season of our lives, we are better friends than partners in marriage. Our union was such a gorgeous ride," Niecy wrote in an Instagram post announcing their split.
For a while, Niecy was going out with star football player Vernon Davis.
Niecy and Vernon, who played for the San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Football Team at the height of his career, started dating around 2009. They made several red carpet appearances, and were spotted attending the Annual Apla Oscars Viewing Party at The Abbey in West Hollywood, Calif. in February 2009, as well as at many other events.
Niecy met Don Nash, her first husband, before she made it big in the entertainment industry.
Niecy wedded Don Nash, an ordained minister, on May 14, 1994. They stayed together for 13 years, and share three children: Donielle, Dominic, and Dia.
"My first marriage was to a pastor, and with that divorce, I lost my husband, my pastor, and my church, just like that," Niecy remarked during her award speech delivered at the 2020 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon, per People.
Niecy is now happily married to Jessica Betts.
"I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life," Niecy previously told People.
As the actress and comedian revealed, her relationship with Jessica doesn't annul her previous marriages or the love she felt for her exes.
"I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person. I've done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way. So my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I've always been. It's a matter of who I am in this moment," Niecy said.