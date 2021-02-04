Will Niecy Nash Become the Permanent Host of 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Are Hopeful

If there is one comedienne who has shown she has a long career ahead of her, Niecy Nash is that girl. From making her debut in the 1995 film Boys on the Side to recently starring in the hit show Claws, Niecy has established herself as a Hollywood heavyweight.

And while she has continued to appear in countless movies, television shows, and music videos, the star has been determined to keep up the momentum in her career. So, it’s no surprise that she has been named the new host of The Masked Singer . And with her witty and down-to-earth personality, we’re sure that fans won't be able to get enough of her.

"Nick is currently in quarantine and resting," a rep tells the publication. He is expected to return to the show once he has a clean bill of health. That said, Niecy makes for a great choice since this hosting gig is not her first rodeo. The actress hosted Clean House on the Style Network from 2003 to 2010.

I've got a lot of feelings about this show but I've been restructuring the cast in my head trying to will Niecy Nash into it so for now I'm pleased. ‘The Masked Singer’ Host Nick Cannon Tests Positive for COVID; Niecy Nash to Fill In For Now https://t.co/msThrhtUbm via @variety

The site reports that producers decided to tap Niecy to take his place. Since production is set to begin soon for Season 5 of The Masked Singer, she is set to be a guest host. And fans are pleased.

According to Variety , Nick Cannon has tested positive for COVID-19. And for the sake of keeping the cast and crew safe, he won’t be seen in at least a few episodes.

If you're a fan of the celebrity music guessing game, then you know that Nick Cannon was hosting the show. And while it's common for hosts to be replaced without much notice, there is no drama going on behind the scenes. In fact, Nick had to step away from his hosting duties due to health concerns.

What else has Niecy been up to these days?

While Niecy is all about her business, she has made big moves in her personal life. In case you didn't know, the star jumped the broom with Jessica Betts in August 2020. The news came as a shock to many fans since she hadn't come out or been open with her relationship before then, but it seems that Niecy is happier than she's ever been.

According to Oprah Magazine, Jessica is an R&B singer-songwriter originally from Chicago. She has made quite the name for herself in the industry, as she won the Road to Stardom, a competition show hosted by Missy Elliot, in 2005. Jessica was also "inducted into the showcase of BET Music Matters artists in 2011," according to her IMDb biography. She also got the opportunity to "close the BET Honors pre-show in February of 2014 and opened the Mid-Atlantic Rebellious Soul Tour in 2013."