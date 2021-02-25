Emma Watson May Be Officially Taken, but Here’s a Look at Her Dating History

Obviously, Emma has not had 6,000 boyfriends... but she has had some! And she might now be engaged ! But before we get into that, here's a brief glimpse of Emma Watson’s dating history.

In a 2012 interview with Glamour , Emma Watson opened up about the difficulties of everyone speculating about her dating life. “Anyone I get photographed with is automatically my boyfriend," she said. “So it just makes it look as if I've had, like, 6,000 boyfriends!”

Alas, Emma has since confirmed that the rumors were just that — she and Tom were not dating. In an interview with British Vogue in April 2020, Emma said, “I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered.” But a February 2021 article in Daily Mail reports that Emma is rumored to be engaged to her partner of 18 months, Leo Robinton. It sounds like self-partnership didn't last long!

A lot of people speculated that the two former Harry Potter stars were at one point dating. The rumor mill was in full force over the past few years, especially after Tom Felton shared a few photos of the two together on Instagram in April 2019.

Let’s take a look back at Emma Watson’s dating history.

Emma’s first public relationship was with a rugby player named Tom Ducker. They dated for about one year around 2006/2007 and reportedly split up when Emma decided to focus on her work and education.

Emma Watson e seu primeiro namorado Tom Ducker pic.twitter.com/h40uBOl5 — arthur (@dcxcomicss) June 26, 2012

Emma then dated British financier Jay Barrymore from 2008 to 2009. Their relationship was a long-distance romance as Emma was studying at Brown University in the U.S. at the time. According to the Daily Mail , “the transatlantic gap proved too much for their relationship to survive.”

In 2010, rumors began swirling that Emma was dating George Craig, the lead singer of the band One Night Only. The two reportedly met on a shoot for Burberry and attended the 2010 Glastonbury Festival together. However, neither Emma nor George confirmed they were together. In fact, George confirmed the two were not dating, telling Marie Claire: “‘We’re not together at the moment because it’s just not practical.”

Emma Watson at Glastonbury Festival 2010 with George Craig. I ship them together hahaha <3 pic.twitter.com/6yYyRpTN34 — Emma Watson Indo (@EmmaWatsonIndo) August 13, 2013

In 2011, Emma met Will Adamowicz while they were both studying at Oxford. The two started dating but broke things off in the summer of 2013 for unspecified reasons. In January of 2014, a rep for Emma confirmed that the two were no longer in touch.

Emma then started dating Oxford rugby player Matthew Janney. The two broke up after nearly one year of dating. In a 2015 interview , Emma said the split was “horrendous.” She went on to say, “I felt really uncomfortable. Even before my relationship ended, I went on a silent retreat, because I really wanted to figure out how to be at home with myself.”

Emma Watson and boyfriend Matthew Janney, seen at terrace in Madrid, Spain on March,17 pic.twitter.com/u6jKhKrS2q — magical world of HP (@MagicalworldHP) March 17, 2014

In 2015, Emma started dating Silicon Valley manager William “Mack” Knight. During their relationship (which lasted nearly two years), Emma was very private and protective of her boyfriend.

In an interview with Vanity Fair , she said, “I’ve noticed, in Hollywood, who you’re dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act.” Emma and William broke up sometime in 2017.

Emma Watson is officially dating Chord Overstreet pic.twitter.com/N91PreatBU — ‏ً (@daiIywatson) March 9, 2018

