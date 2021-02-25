Emma Watson's Acting Career Has Seemingly Come to an End, but Why?

As news broke of the 30-year-old's shocking decision, countless fans took to social media to express their feelings about their favorite star giving up on acting.

Many are reflecting on the prestigious roles she held during her career, posting messages such as, "Emma Watson is retiring. We didn't appreciate her career enough," as shared by this Twitter user.

We are so proud of you Emma Watson and all you achieve. Your fight for women rights is so inspiring. Thank you for bieng an exemple to all girls out there. pic.twitter.com/wmU1BBOswa

Others, like this Twitter user, decided to offer thanks to the actress for her contributions to the industry as a whole, writing, "Emma Watson retiring is a big shock, but let’s thank her for playing some of the most empowering iconic roles and wish her well in the future."

We too wish Emma luck in her relationship and all potential future endeavors.