Rick Harrison Is a Serial Monogamist — Let's Take a Look at His Dating History

Originally founded in 1989, Gold & Silver Pawn Shop continues to attract visitors from all over the world thanks to its incredible displays filled to the brim with rare collectibles such as jewelry and fine art — and to its appearance on the popular reality show Pawn Stars.

A family operation, the Las Vegas-based store is currently spearheaded by Rick Harrison and his son, Corey "Big Hoss" Harrison. So, what's there to know about Rick's personal life? Is he on the dating market, in a relationship, or married?