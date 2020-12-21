Chumlee Has Had Serious Legal Issues Outside of 'Pawn Stars'

If you've ever perused a pawn shop and wondered how the various items ended up there or if there are any interesting stories behind them, then you have a firm handle on the concept behind one of the History Channel's top programs. Since 2009, the History series Pawn Stars has given viewers an inside look at Las Vegas' World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, which is run by father-son duo Rick and Corey "Big Hoss" Harrison.

In each episode, patrons enter the store with goods that they hope to sell for top dollar, and Rick must enlist the help of experts and his fellow employees to determine if the items have any real value to them. While Corey and Rick often have to be serious, especially when they are negotiating with customers, they never fail to make jokes at the expense of Austin Lee "Chumlee" Russell.

Source: Instagram

Chumlee has been a staple on the popular reality series for years, but his legal battles and the turmoil in his personal life had some viewers wondering if he was taking a break. Is Chumlee still on 'Pawn Stars'? Find out about his arrest, his marriage, and his status on the show below.

Is Chumlee still on 'Pawn Stars'? In the early seasons of Pawn Stars, Chumlee had more of a supporting role, as he worked in the back of the shop and wasn't often in on the artifact negotiations. As the show progressed, Chumlee demonstrated his knowledge of specialty items, including pinball machines, and he was given more responsibilities at World Famous Gold & Silver. When Rick's father, Richard "Old Man" Harrison passed away in 2018, Chumlee's role expanded even further. Article continues below advertisement But, in 2019, a rumor began circulating that Chumlee had been let go from the popular series. Though he's been involved in some legal issues (more on that later), Chumlee is still an active cast member on Pawn Stars, and he's been appearing on Season 18. Source: Instagram Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Chumlee? Though Chumlee still has jobs with both Rick Harrison and the History Channel, his run-ins with the law have been fairly significant. In the spring of 2016, Chumlee's Las Vegas residence was raided in connection to sexual assault allegations. During the search of Chumlee's home, police officers found firearms, crystal meth, Xanax, marijuana, and traces of cocaine. He was arrested, and he was later released after posting a $62,000 bond. Two months later, he was charged with 20 felony counts, including unlawful possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty to the felony firearms count and to a misdemeanor for having drugs. The Pawn Stars personality was given three years of probation, and he had to attend counseling. If he violated the terms of his probation, Chumlee would have faced two to five years in prison. His probation officially ended in 2019. He wasn't charged in relation to the sexual assault allegation. Article continues below advertisement