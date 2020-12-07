Is ‘Pawn Stars’ Star Corey Harrison Back With His Ex-Wife?

The reality star tied the knot with executive assistant Karina “Kiki” Harrison in May 2017, but the former couple announced their breakup and filed a joint petition for divorce in August 2018.

“Karina and I love each other very much,” Corey told The Blast at the time. “With our competing work schedules, we just weren't able to make the marriage work but remain good friends and want only the best for each other.”

Less than a month later, a Las Vegas judge finalized the divorce.