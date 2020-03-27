What Happened to Rare Book Expert Rebecca Romney on 'Pawn Stars'?

Since 2009, viewers have watched the Harrison family (and Chumlee Russell) buy and sell sometimes-valuable and sometimes-worthless artifacts out of their store, World Famous Gold & Silver, in Las Vegas on Pawn Stars. After buying the artifacts, the stars figure out whether or not the goods they bid on were actually worth something.

The show became the #1 program on the History Channel, and it combines negotiation with a background on the time period from which some of the artifacts originate.