Source: History

Is 'The Curse of Oak Island' Coming Back on the Air?

The Curse of Oak Island on the History channel first debuted back in January 2014 to take a look into one of the most persistent mysteries surrounding the body of land located in Chester, Canada.

Since the 1700s, throngs of adventurers have traveled to the area and have scoured the watery depths around the island in search of what happened to the lost treasure that was supposedly buried there.

The Lagina Brothers, Marty and Rick, who are at the center of the show surrounding the Oak Island mystery, have spent a whopping 101 episodes across seven seasons in an attempt to get to the bottom of the island and its secrets. While they haven't discovered the fabled treasure: doubloons, gold, gems, jewels, and other stuff you'd imagine in a pirate movie, they have uncovered some pretty amazing archaeological finds. 