It Seems Like Everyone Was Obsessed With HQ Trivia at Some Point — so What Happened to It?

HQ Trivia was an amazing premise: Allow regular schmoes and schmoettes from all over the world the opportunity to participate in their own random knowledge game show, with multiple choice selections, for a chance to win big cash prizes. There's no need to submit an application and wait months for producers to get back to you. There's no need to wear the outfit your mom thinks you look just swell in either. Millions of people played wherever they were.

So what happened to the app?