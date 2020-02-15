We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
hq-trivia-app-what-happened-1581789332251.jpg
Source: HQ Trivia

It Seems Like Everyone Was Obsessed With HQ Trivia at Some Point — so What Happened to It?

By

HQ Trivia was an amazing premise: Allow regular schmoes and schmoettes from all over the world the opportunity to participate in their own random knowledge game show, with multiple choice selections, for a chance to win big cash prizes. There's no need to submit an application and wait months for producers to get back to you. There's no need to wear the outfit your mom thinks you look just swell in either. Millions of people played wherever they were.

So what happened to the app?

Is HQ Trivia still around?

It's not like you can't download the app, you totally can, there just aren't any live games to play on it. 

The company's been through the ringer as of late and has struggled to maintain appealing. It was rebranded to HQ Trivia & Words, still featuring hosts who read the questions live, right on your phone screen promising legitimate cash prizes.

I think myself, along with most people, were immediately struck by how big the winnings were, sometimes the game offered up to $50,000!