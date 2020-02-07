We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
What Happened to 'Iron Resurrection' and Will We Be Getting a Fifth Season?

There's something undeniably satisfying about breathing new life into a cherished piece of technology. Whether it's upgrading the parts on an aging computer and making it like new, fixing a leak and shooting some Freon into a refrigerator, or getting your car to run again with just a few bucks and some elbow grease, it's always a triumph. 

Iron Resurrection was all about the latter, and fans want to know if we're getting a season 5.

What happened to Season 5 of 'Iron Resurrection'?

Since around this time last year the show was already getting a new season, lots of fans were wondering when new episodes of the show would be announced, and as of now, Motor Trend has yet to reveal whether or not the program will be continuing.

At the end of the day, that will be left up to the ratings gods. As of now, some 85 million US households receive Motor Trend, which is owned by Discovery.