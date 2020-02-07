Selena Quintanilla's Killer Will Be Eligible for Parole in Five Years

These days, Saldívar, 59, is serving a life sentence at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, Texas, though she will be eligible for parole in 2025. But let's back track a little. Before she murdered the Latina idol, Yolanda Saldívar, a former nurse, was the president of Selena's fan club — a position she obtained by repeatedly asking Selena's father and manager, Abraham Quintanilla Jr., to start one.

In 1994, she was promoted to manager of the singer's fashion boutiques across Corpus Christi and San Antonio, and later that year became Selena's "registered agent."

It came out the following year, in 1995, that Saldívar had been grossly mismanaging the artist's funds, and had embezzled over $60,000 using forged checks from both the fan club and the boutiques.