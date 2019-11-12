Here Is Your First Look at Christian Serratos as Netflix's Selena Quintanilla

The highly anticipated Selena series on Netflix found its lead with Christian Serratos. The Twilight alum is taking on the iconic role of the late Mexican singer, who was most famously portrayed on screen by Jennifer Lopez in the 1997 film, Selena.

Christian is no stranger to Hollywood, and she's appeared in some iconic teen roles before making the shift to popular mainstream TV. She also has an adorable family, whom she features on her social media accounts. But who exactly is Christian Serratos? All the details on the upcoming Netflix series and where you've seen her before (hint: alongside Shailene Woodley).

Who is Christian Serratos? The actress is taking on the role of Selena in a Netflix series. When Netflix announced in December of 2018 that they were creating an original series based on Selena Quintanilla's early career, the public began speculating as to who could take on the iconic role. Though Jennifer Lopez was nominated for a Golden Globe award for her portrayal of the singer, when news of her casting broke in 1996, people weren't happy because she isn't Mexican.

Speculation has existed for months that Christian would take on the role (she's a pretty dead ringer for the late singer), but the news was finally confirmed when Netflix released the show's trailer on Nov. 11. In the series' trailer, Christian's face is hidden from view as her character memorizes lines and practices her singing and dance moves. Christian's reveal comes at the end, and fans are thrilled that the speculation proved to be true.

The first still from the series has also been released, and Christian can be seen putting Selena's iconic red lipstick on. Confirmation of Christian's starring role on the series was complicated, as she has been starring on The Walking Dead as Rosita Espinosa. Selena: The Series has already been confirmed for a minimal two season run.

Source: Netflix

The plot centers around the months before Selena hit mainstream fame, and how she achieved her recognition. Netflix dubbed it as a "coming-of-age" series. Multiple of Selena's own family members are producing the series, and they have spoken out about their support for the show.

You might recognize Christian Serratos from Secret Life of the American Teenager. Christian has been acting for a little over a decade, even though she's only 28 years old. She made her acting debut in 2004 in the Nickelodeon series, Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide as Ned Bigby's ultimate crush, Suzie Crabgrass. She also did guest spots on Zoey 101, 7th Heaven, and Hannah Montana. She also was featured in the Disney Channel original movie Cow Belles with Aly and A.J. Michalka.

Source: Getty

Christian's big break was being cast in the fourth and fifth seasons of The Secret Life of the American Teenager, where she played Raven. The controversial show centered on the teen pregnancy of Amy Juergens, who was played by Shailene Woodley. Christian's character Raven was the ex-girlfriend of Daniel, who was dating main character Grace. Raven came between Daniel and Grace, and she served as a huge source of drama during her run on the show.

She also played Angela Weber, one of Bella Swan's best friends, in the first four movies in the Twilight series. Christian was cast on Season 4 of The Walking Dead in 2014, and she's been on the show ever since. TWD is currently airing its 10th season.

Christian Serratos has a longtime boyfriend who's in a band. Christian has been dating David Boyd, the lead singer of the Danish band, New Politics, since 2014. In March of 2017, Christian announced on Instagram that the pair was expecting their first child together. Their daughter, Wolfgang Serratos Boyd, was born in May of 2017. Christian has shared multiple pictures of her daughter since she was born, but none show her full face.

Source: Getty

Christian has shared her motherhood journey on social media, even poking fun at the joys of motherhood with pictures of her daughter attempting to do her makeup. She also shared a picture of her breastfeeding Wolfgang back in 2017, which was met with some backlash. She responded by saying it was her page, and she was entitled to post what she wanted.