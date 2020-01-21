We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: twitter, isto

Uber Driver Refuses Rider With Service Animal — for the Fourth Time in One Week

Ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft have made the world much more accessible for many people who can't drive or don't own cars. However, despite federal and state laws demanding these services provide equal access for passengers with disabilities, many customers with service animals experience frequent denial of service once driver-partners see they are accompanied by a worker-companion animal.

Rider Zipporah Arielle, who goes by the Twitter handle @coffeespoonie, highlighted this pattern on her feed recently, where she shared a video of a driver who, upon seeing her wheelchair and service dog, refused to transport her to her destination because he has leather seats.