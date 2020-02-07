We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Breaking Down the Confusing Ending of Netflix's 'Horse Girl' — From the Grandma Theory to Time Travel

If you saw Netflix's latest movie addition Horse Girl and thought that it would be about something along the lines of that girl from your high school who had a long braid and talked constantly about competitive horse jumping, then you were in good company. The movie stars comedy powerhouse Alison Brie and SNL alum Molly Shannon. 

While many thought that the Netflix original would be a comedy through and through, Horse Girl is far darker than that, and the movie is thoroughly confusing viewers. 

The film includes aliens, a potential time travel loop, an identity mistake, nose bleeds, and nightmares, so it's understandable if viewers had to hit the rewind button when Horse Girl cut to black. 

If you need The Horse Girl ending explained, read on for details surrounding the confusion about  how the film ended and various theories. Warning: there are spoilers. 