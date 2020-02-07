Breaking Down the Confusing Ending of Netflix's 'Horse Girl' — From the Grandma Theory to Time Travel

If you saw Netflix's latest movie addition Horse Girl and thought that it would be about something along the lines of that girl from your high school who had a long braid and talked constantly about competitive horse jumping, then you were in good company. The movie stars comedy powerhouse Alison Brie and SNL alum Molly Shannon.

While many thought that the Netflix original would be a comedy through and through, Horse Girl is far darker than that, and the movie is thoroughly confusing viewers.