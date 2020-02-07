We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
thecoldestgame1-1581032108250.jpg
Source: IMDB

Is Netflix’s 'The Coldest Game' Based on a True Story?

By

Spy thriller and crime drama, The Coldest Game, won’t premiere on Netflix until Feb. 8th, but many are already wondering if The Coldest War was based on a true story. Like many Netflix dramas that have come before such as Dark Waters or The Two Popes, these captivating movies are based on real people and true events and that makes them all the more compelling.

So, when it comes to the highly-anticipated and buzz-worthy The Coldest Game, everyone is left wondering one thing: is the script based on true events? 