Source: Getty Images

The Plot of 'The Sinner' Season 3 Is Very Different Than the First Two Seasons

Fans of The Sinner know that the show is so captivating that it's almost impossible not to binge-watch. The first two seasons featured a super intense plotline, and now that the third season is about to premiere, viewers are curious if the show will follow the same storyline as the others, or if it will be based on a completely different story. 

So, what is the plot of Season 3 of The Sinner? Scroll down to find out!

The plot of 'The Sinner' Season 3 is complicated...

The Sinner is set to return with a brand new story for Season 3. This season, viewers will get to see Detective Harry Ambrose investigate a tragic car accident in Upstate New York because of course, there has to be more to the story than it just being an "accident." By the looks of all the trailers, it's going to be extremely intense.