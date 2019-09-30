Is 'Almost Family' Based on a True Story? Inside the New FOX Show

With the start of fall comes the start of a slew of new TV shows. The latest? FOX's new series, Almost Family, which is set to hit our TV screens sooner than we all thought. But since the bone-chilling plot is quite believable, viewers are wondering: Is Almost Family based on a true story? Scroll down for everything we know!

Is Almost Family based on a true story? Almost Family is not based on a true story even though the storyline sounds like it could be considering it focuses on a lot of today's common issues. The FOX description reads: "Exploring such hot-button issues as identity, human connection, and what it truly means to be a family, this unconventional dramedy taps directly into the zeitgeist, harnessing the emotional complications that new generations of IVF-bred children all face."

What is the plot of Almost Family? Almost Family follows only child Julia Benchley, who learns that her father and top fertility doctor, Leon Benchley, used his own sperm to conceive almost 100 children. As a result of his acts, Julia's world is turned upside down when she is reunited with her two sisters, Edie Palmer, who is her former best friend, and Roxy Doyle, who is an ex Olympic athlete.

The girls are forced to navigate this unknown life with each other, while Julia tries to adjust to not having her dad by her side. The biggest plot twist, though? They aren't the only siblings in their continually growing family.

So, where did this storyline originate? "The origin of wanting to tell this story came from this idea that we’re living in a world now where widely available genetic testing just makes it possible for people to suddenly discover that the story of who they are is not the real story," writer and executive Annie Weisman said on the TCA stage.

"I felt like it was very much in the zeitgeist. It was very much in the experience of a lot of people we know. It felt like the right time to tap into it and tell an unconventional family story through it," she continued.

Who is in the cast of Almost Family? The cast features John Tucker Must Die star Brittany Snow as Julia, Academy Award winner Timothy Hutton as Leon, Hannah Montana star Emily Osment as Roxy, Megalyn Echikunwoke as Edie Palmer, Tamara Tunie as Genevieve, and many more.

When does Almost Family air? Almost Family airs on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. EST on FOX. And by the looks of the trailer, it seems like one you won't want to miss!