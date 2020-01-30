We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Whatever Happened to Emilio Estevez?

Son of West Wing president Martin Sheen. Brother of infamous Charlie Sheen. Member of the '80s Brat Pack. Pals with Tom Cruise and Rob Lowe in the '80s. Ex-Fiancé of Demi Moore. 

These things all have one man in common: the illustrious Emilio Estevez. If you came of age in the 80s, you remember Emilio from his many roles in iconic movies like The Breakfast Club, St. Elmo's Fire, Maximum Overdrive, and Young Guns. But even younger millennials will remember Emilio from his role as plucky hockey coach Gordon Bombay from the Mighty Ducks franchise.