What Happened to Kik? Inside the Messaging App's Never-Ending String of Problems

Nine years after its launch, the free instant messaging mobile app Kik was set to shutter in October 2019 following a host of issues, including a lawsuit filed by the SEC. 

But at the eleventh hour, holding company MediaLab bought the floundering social media platform, promising to fix some of the app’s most troubling features. "We believe that Kik's best days remain ahead of it," MediaLab wrote in a statement shortly after the acquisition. Talk about an uphill battle.

What happened to Kik?

Since its inception in 2010, Kik has weathered all sorts of scandal due in large part to its anonymity features. But the messenger’s dealings with the Securities and Exchange Commission over the last year have sunk the app’s credibility even further.